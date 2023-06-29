Akron Pops Orchestra Returns to Richfield!

Richfield United Church of Christ 4340 W. Streetsboro Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286

Please join us for an evening of music as we return to the Richfield United Church of Christ. This community has always been so supportive of the orchestra and we are excited to perform there once again.

This FREE concert will take place outdoors - so please bring a lawn chair or blanket and some friends to enjoy an evening of music and fun!

Concerts & Live Music
