Akron Postcard Club: "Tour" Akron Through Postcards

Join the Akron Postcard Club for a “tour” of Akron through the years thanks to the David P. Campbell Postcard Collection. Travel Main Street when streetcars ruled the road, check out the horse & buggy walking Howard Street, and catch the crowds down over at Springfield Lake! We’ll see private homes, schools, churches, and even cemeteries from yesteryear - be prepared for memories!

The Akron Postcard Club is hosted by the Cummings Center’s Institute for Human Science and Culture. This free club invites postcard enthusiasts from Northeast Ohio to gather once a month to explore all things postcards. Each meeting focuses on a different theme: history of postcards, artistic examples, unique materials, interesting messages, and more!

All are welcome, no experience necessary.

When: Wednesday, September 29th from 6:00-7:00pm ET.

Location: 4th floor – Institute for Human Science and Culture Library at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology: 73 South College Street - Akron, Ohio 44325-4302 (on the corner of Mill and College Streets)

Parking: A free parking lot is adjacent to the Center, on College St. Parking meters located along College St.

Health & Safety: The University of Akron currently requires that ALL individuals - regardless of vaccination status - wear a mask / face covering in indoor public areas across all campuses.

Accessibility: A wheelchair accessible ramp is located on the northeast side of the building, near the main entrance. An interior elevator provides access to the library, located on the fourth floor. A wheelchair is also kept on-site and is available for loan to those visiting the museum, galleries, or library. For more information, see our accessibility page: https://uakron.edu/chp/about-us/accessibility.