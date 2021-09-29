Akron Postcard Club: "Tour" Akron Through Postcards

to

Cummings Center for the History of Psychology 73 S. College Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Join the Akron Postcard Club for a “tour” of Akron through the years thanks to the David P. Campbell Postcard Collection. Travel Main Street when streetcars ruled the road, check out the horse & buggy walking Howard Street, and catch the crowds down over at Springfield Lake! We’ll see private homes, schools, churches, and even cemeteries from yesteryear - be prepared for memories!

The Akron Postcard Club is hosted by the Cummings Center’s Institute for Human Science and Culture. This free club invites postcard enthusiasts from Northeast Ohio to gather once a month to explore all things postcards. Each meeting focuses on a different theme: history of postcards, artistic examples, unique materials, interesting messages, and more!

All are welcome, no experience necessary.

When: Wednesday, September 29th from 6:00-7:00pm ET.

Location: 4th floor – Institute for Human Science and Culture Library at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology: 73 South College Street - Akron, Ohio 44325-4302 (on the corner of Mill and College Streets)

Parking: A free parking lot is adjacent to the Center, on College St. Parking meters located along College St.

Health & Safety: The University of Akron currently requires that ALL individuals - regardless of vaccination status - wear a mask / face covering in indoor public areas across all campuses.

Accessibility: A wheelchair accessible ramp is located on the northeast side of the building, near the main entrance. An interior elevator provides access to the library, located on the fourth floor. A wheelchair is also kept on-site and is available for loan to those visiting the museum, galleries, or library. For more information, see our accessibility page: https://uakron.edu/chp/about-us/accessibility.

Info

Cummings Center for the History of Psychology 73 S. College Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Akron Postcard Club: "Tour" Akron Through Postcards - 2021-09-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Akron Postcard Club: "Tour" Akron Through Postcards - 2021-09-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Akron Postcard Club: "Tour" Akron Through Postcards - 2021-09-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Akron Postcard Club: "Tour" Akron Through Postcards - 2021-09-29 18:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Saturday

August 28, 2021

Sunday

August 29, 2021

Monday

August 30, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required