The Akron Pride 5K is set to kick off on August 25, 2023 at 7:30PM, with an exciting start and finish line located at Canal Place, South Main Street, in Akron Ohio. Lace-up your shoes, and prepare to embark on a memorable journey through Akron's scenic streets and the historic Ohio & Erie Canal towpath, as you join a diverse, inclusive crowd in celebration of love and acceptance.

To secure your spot in this remarkable event, registration is now open! Please visit https://akronpride5k.enmotive.com to learn all the details, register, and become a part of the Akron Pride 5K. Whether you're a seasoned runner or someone who enjoys a casual jog, this event welcomes participants of all abilities and backgrounds. Don't miss this opportunity to make lasting memories and show your support for Akron's LGBTQ+ community. Register today and get ready to be a part of something extraordinary.