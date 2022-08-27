Join the Equity March, watch local and national entertainers, visit food trucks and more at this festival that celebrates the LGBTQ community. Lock 3, Lock 4 and Cascade Plaza. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. akronpridefestival.org
Akron Pride Festival
to
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Festivals & Fairs
