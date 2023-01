Join us for the 33rd annual Chili Open Golf Classic, presented by Wayne Homes benefiting Rotary Camp for Children with Special Needs. This event will be held on the grounds of Hale Farm & Village in Bath, Ohio, on February 4, 2023 from 9:00am - 3:00pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to golf, participate in putt-putt and hole-in-one challenges, enjoy some Whitey's Premium Chili, arctic beverages and much more!