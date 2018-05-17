Akron Roundtable presents André Gremillet

A native of Quebec, Canada, and a conservatory-trained pianist, Gremillet began his tenure as executive director of the Cleveland Orchestra in January 2016. Celebrate 50 years of Blossom Music Center as you hear about the venue’s storied past, thrilling present and robust future. The University of Akron, Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. Noon. $25. akronroundtable.org