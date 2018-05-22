5/22-5/24 Akron RubberDucks vs. Trenton Thunder
For tickets and game times, visit akronrubberducks.com.
Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $8-$9.
Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
