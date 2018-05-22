5/22-5/24 Akron RubberDucks vs. Trenton Thunder

For tickets and game times, visit akronrubberducks.com.

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $8-$9.

For tickets and game times, visit akronrubberducks.com.