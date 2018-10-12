Akron Symphony Guild’s Oktoberfest

Taste Thirsty Dog’s renowned brews and feast on traditional German foods, while enjoying German-themed music by the Akron Symphony’s Steve Ostrow, on violin and horn. Partygoers can participate in a silent auction for themed baskets, and can also purchase raffle tickets to win a “’Barrow of Booze,” an overflowing wheelbarrow and its contents of liquor, wine, beer and party supplies. Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., 587 Grant St., Akron. 6 p.m. $35. akronsymphony.org