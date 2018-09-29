Akron Symphony Orchestra presents Sheherazade
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBobby Selvaggio Quartet @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatSteam in the Valley
-
Thursday
-
Business & CareerVANTAGE Job & Career Fair for Mature Workers
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Talks & ReadingsBooks-A-Million presents an evening with Hank Green
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatUA Symphony Orchestra
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Madeleine Peyroux
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesSmall Loom Weaving on the Rigid Heddle Loom
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & FamilyIHM Fall Festival
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyAkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicSinging the Hits...for Challenger Baseball
-
Sunday
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriter Summit Monthly Meeting
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Woman in Black
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Sanctuary & Resort Exhibition
-