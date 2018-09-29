Akron Symphony Orchestra presents Sheherazade

to Google Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra presents Sheherazade - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra presents Sheherazade - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra presents Sheherazade - 2018-09-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Symphony Orchestra presents Sheherazade - 2018-09-29 20:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail