City of Akron Akron, Ohio

The Akron Urban League Young Professionals Join Week, is a week of events aimed at bringing Akron professionals together under the mission of service, professional development, and advocacy. All are welcome to join our events including a virtual Super Bowl Watch party, a virtual Speed Dating Night, and a Resume Workshop

