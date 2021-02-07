The Akron Urban League Young Professionals Join Week, is a week of events aimed at bringing Akron professionals together under the mission of service, professional development, and advocacy. All are welcome to join our events including a virtual Super Bowl Watch party, a virtual Speed Dating Night, and a Resume Workshop
Akron Urban League Young Professionals Join Week
to
City of Akron Akron, Ohio
City of Akron Akron, Ohio
Business & Career, Events in The 330, Moving Connections
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesBird in Hand + Cool Adventures!
-
Wednesday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesBird in Hand + Cool Adventures!
-
Thursday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesBird in Hand + Cool Adventures!
-