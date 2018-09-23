Akron Waterways Renewed

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Learn about Akron's single largest investment in infrastructure in the city's history and how it will benefit you with this program that will end with a question and answer period. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1:30-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
