Akron Zoo's Otterly Amazing

The Akron Zoo is now offering different virtual programs for people of all ages to enjoy. The event will take place on Zoom and registrants will receive a link to join the event. Otterly Amazing will feature a keeper talk and a training session with the zoo's otter, Molly. The event will also include a live presentation from the International Otter Survival Fund in Scotland. Registration is required to receive a link for the event. Tickets for Otterly Amazing are $7 per registration. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $7. akronzoo.org