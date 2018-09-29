AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel

to Google Calendar - AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel - 2018-09-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel - 2018-09-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel - 2018-09-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel - 2018-09-29 14:00:00

Ronald McDonald House of Akron 141 W. State Street, Akron, Ohio 44302

RSVP for an EXTRA Spin on the Prize Wheel at McDonald's 1050 Graham Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224 (not Ronald McDonald House).

Join us for a FREE tasting of McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Menu ( Egg McMuffins, Sausage McGriddles, Parfaits) and Coffee (Drip & Cold Brew)!

Saturday, Sept 29th 2-4pm at McDonald's 1050 Graham Rd Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224

Everyone gets a chance to spin the AOM GIANT Prize Wheel - every spin wins. We'll have thousands of dollars worth of prizes!

Full list of prizes coming soon on the blog, here are a few:

McDonald's Arch Cards

McDonald's Free Coffee

2 Graco Car Seats

Akron Rubber Ducks Tickets

Stan Hywet Tickets

Akron Zoo Boo at the Zoo Tickets

Cleveland Monsters Tickets & autographed photos

ROXs 2 Interactive Gaming

Graco Car Seat

Goldfish Swim School Hudson

Play Passes for Café O' Play

Great Lakes Science Center Tickets

AR Workshop Hudson $25 gift card & OH Sign

Pet Wants Cuyahoga prize pack

Adora Twin Dolls

PetitCollage Toy

Smartickles Toy Store Gift Card

Goliath Games Toys

Akron Children's Museum

and more!!!!

Meet the moms behind AkronOhioMoms! Invite your friends to join you for this exciting afternoon of free food and prizes!

RSVP here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/341225889948598/

Info
Ronald McDonald House of Akron 141 W. State Street, Akron, Ohio 44302
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel - 2018-09-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel - 2018-09-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel - 2018-09-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - AkronOhioMoms.com Free McDonald's Breakfast & Coffee Tasting and Giant Prize Wheel - 2018-09-29 14:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

    -

    Gorge Metro Park

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail