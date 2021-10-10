Akropolis Reed Quintet

Guzzetta Recital Hall, The University of Akron School of Music 157 University Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325-1002

Listen to tunes from this award-winning quintet in its 13th year. The University of Akron, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. 3 p.m. Free University of Akron students, $12 general admission. uakron.edu/music

Guzzetta Recital Hall, The University of Akron School of Music 157 University Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325-1002
