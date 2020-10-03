Alter Eagles - An Eagles Tribute at Ohio Star Theater

For a decade, The Alter Eagles have been astonishing audiences across the United States with their inspiring tribute to the number one selling band of all time in North America. Having performed over 1,000 shows, making them one of the most prolific tribute acts today, Alter Eagles is comprised of 6 versatile vocalists who each play multiple instruments during the show. Whether it’s an outdoor show with 20,000 singing fans or an intimate venue with 100 “Friends of the Band” Alter Eagles make every performance exciting and memorable.