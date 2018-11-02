Alyssa's Hope Wine & Beer Tasting

Silver Lake Country Club 1325 Graham Road, Akron, Ohio 44224

Raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, this event will have a variety of wines and craft beers for the tasting.

Info
Charity & Fundraisers
