The Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter makes caregiver support groups available free of charge, open to all caregivers, family members, and friends, with a loved one affected by the disease or a related dementia. Groups meet monthly. For more information or to confirm, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.
Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
Barberton Public Library 602 West Park Ave., Akron, Ohio 44203
