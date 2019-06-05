Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group

Barberton Public Library 602 West Park Ave., Akron, Ohio 44203

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter makes caregiver support groups available free of charge, open to all caregivers, family members, and friends, with a loved one affected by the disease or a related dementia. Groups meet monthly. For more information or to confirm, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.

Barberton Public Library 602 West Park Ave., Akron, Ohio 44203 View Map
Health & Wellness
800-272-3900
