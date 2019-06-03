Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group

First United Methodist Church 245 Portage Trail, Akron, Ohio 44221

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter makes caregiver support groups available free of charge, open to all caregivers family members and friends with a loved one affected by the disease or a related dementia Groups meet monthly. For more information or to confirm please contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900

First United Methodist Church 245 Portage Trail, Akron, Ohio 44221
8002723900
