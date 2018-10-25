Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group

to Google Calendar - Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group - 2018-10-25 14:00:00

Fairlawn Lutheran Church 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

The Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter makes caregiver support groups available free of charge, open to all caregivers, family members, and friends with a loved with affected by the disease or a related dementia. Groups meet monthly. For more information or to confirm, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline: 800.272.3900.

Info
Fairlawn Lutheran Church 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 View Map
Health & Wellness
to Google Calendar - Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group - 2018-10-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group - 2018-10-25 14:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

    -

    Gorge Metro Park

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail