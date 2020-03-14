America's Boating Course: One Day

to Google Calendar - America's Boating Course: One Day - 2020-03-14 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - America's Boating Course: One Day - 2020-03-14 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - America's Boating Course: One Day - 2020-03-14 08:30:00 iCalendar - America's Boating Course: One Day - 2020-03-14 08:30:00

Hudson High School 2500 Hudson-Aurora Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236

One day format: Earn your Ohio boat operator's card, connect with other people who love the water and build new skills with America's Boating Club (U.S. Power Squadrons). From kayaks and paddleboards to ocean cruising, become more confident on the water in this and more advanced classes. Lunch provided. Instruction is free; adults and students welcome; charge for materials. Visit akronpowersquadron.com/wp/education/abc for details and to reserve your space.

Info

Hudson High School 2500 Hudson-Aurora Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
Outdoor Activities, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - America's Boating Course: One Day - 2020-03-14 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - America's Boating Course: One Day - 2020-03-14 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - America's Boating Course: One Day - 2020-03-14 08:30:00 iCalendar - America's Boating Course: One Day - 2020-03-14 08:30:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Wednesday

February 26, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button