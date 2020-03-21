Two Saturdays: Earn your Ohio boat operator's card, connect with other people who love the water and build new skills with America's Boating Club (U.S. Power Squadrons). From kayaks and paddleboards to ocean cruising, become more confident on the water in this and more advanced classes. Lunch provided. Instruction is free; adults and students welcome; charge for materials. Visit akronpowersquadron.com/wp/education/abc for details and to reserve your space.
America's Boating Course
Copley High School 3807 3807 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44321
Thursday
-
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
