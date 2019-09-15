An Evening with Bill Frisell

Recognized as one of America’s most vital and productive performing artists, Frisell is 15-time best guitarist winner in the DownBeat Critics Poll, five-time guitarist of the year at the Jazz Awards, guest curator for the Roots of Americana series at Jazz at Lincoln Center and resident artistic director for the San Francisco Jazz Center. His Grammy Award-nominated album “When You Wish Upon A Star” was released in 2016. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $22-$32. thekentstage.com