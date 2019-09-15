Recognized as one of America’s most vital and productive performing artists, Frisell is 15-time best guitarist winner in the DownBeat Critics Poll, five-time guitarist of the year at the Jazz Awards, guest curator for the Roots of Americana series at Jazz at Lincoln Center and resident artistic director for the San Francisco Jazz Center. His Grammy Award-nominated album “When You Wish Upon A Star” was released in 2016. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $22-$32. thekentstage.com
An Evening with Bill Frisell
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330“The Revolutionist”
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness Hudson EventsWhole30 & Yoga
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsMcDonough 2019 Fall Exhibitions
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Who's “Tommy”
-
-
Events in The 330 Fishing Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Fishing
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHistory of Deep Lock Quarry
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesPut Hunger in Park
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatLittle C Music Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Kent 'Round Town Music Festival
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHome-schoolers: Amazing Ants
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatRubber City Road Rally
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyAkron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show 2019
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatFall Migrants Bird Walk
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Bikes, Brews, & Beethoven
-
-
Business & CareerJDog Junk Removal & Hauling Akron Grand Opening Event
-
-
Theater & DanceThrough His I
-
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyDowntown Canton Restaurant Week
-
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHome-schoolers: Amazing Ants
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & FamilyDowntown Canton Restaurant Week
-
-
Theater & DanceInto the Breeches!
-
-
Events in The 330Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s “Maid Marion: An Adventure with Music”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHome-schoolers: Amazing Ants
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: