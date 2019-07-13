The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk

to Google Calendar - The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk - 2019-07-13 08:00:00

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Info

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
3302568710
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk - 2019-07-13 08:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Thursday

April 18, 2019

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail