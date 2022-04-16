Anime and Japanese History

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration: yes

Short description: Dr. Lisa Lackney teaches "Japanese Culture Through Film" at the University of Akron. Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

Description: You might recognize the name Hijikata Toshizo from anime - did you know he is a real historical figure? Learn the reasons why Hijikata and his group of nineteenth-century patriots, the Shinsengumi, appear in much contemporary anime. Through classics like "Rurouni Kenshin" and "The Legend of the Galactic Heroes" and recent hits such as "Golden Kamuy" and "Attack on Titan," find the answers to other questions you didn’t know you had about Japanese history and anime.

330.896.9074
to
