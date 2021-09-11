Anne E. DeChant @ Akron Civic Knight Stage

The intimacy of folk melded with the energy of rock. Moving and powerful, DeChant is a storyteller at the zenith of her craft.

DeChant’s Americana folk/pop groove alternates between kickin’ rock, moving ballads, and feel-good vibes that take you up, down, and all around – a journey that leaves you on an emotional high. She is touring in support of her November 2020 release: “Every Little Everything, Greatest Hits, Vol.1” featuring her most popular songs alongside two new originals and a unique cover.