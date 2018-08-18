The Annie Moses Band

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

The Annie Moses Band has been inspiring and entertaining audiences for over a decade, bringing their distinctive style of music across the US and around the world. A captivating blend of folk and classical, the Annie Moses Band is a talented ensemble of songwriters, singers, musicians, and siblings combining technical skill with exhilarating showmanship.

The Band's innovative sound has delighted audiences in record breaking numbers on PBS and on stages as diverse as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry. Award-winning composer, Bill Wolaver, weaves musical styles together into cinematic arrangements while the virtuosic siblings bring Juilliard-honed chops to Nashville-styled music-making.

