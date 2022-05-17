Let’s eat! The Annual Breakfast brings together change-makers in our community for a morning of networking, inspiration, learning, and making a difference in the lives of women and children experiencing homelessness. Because of your support, we are able to serve more than 200 women and children each year in the Akron community. Program begins at 8 a.m.

This is a free breakfast that ACCESS uses as a chance to bring together community members all united around one common goal. We invite you to join us for a morning of good company, agency updates, coffee, food, the presentation of the Lynn M. Budnick Empowered Woman Award, and more!

Registration Link: www.access-shelter.org/annual-breakfast