Annual Wine Auction

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

For 100 years, the Akron Art Museum has been inviting all people to enrich their lives through modern and contemporary art. Your support helps us to continue connecting the adults and children of our community to art and inspiring creativity through outstanding exhibitions and interactive, inclusive, and exciting programming.

Please join us as we celebrate the legacy of the leaders and philanthropists who have served as Presidents, shaping the Museum over the last 100 years.

This spirited party will be an evening of art, fine wines by Moët Hennessy featuring Chandon sparkling, paired with gourmet dining, dancing, immersive entertainment, and a one-of-a-kind auction. Held in our spectacular Beatrice Knapp McDowell Grand Lobby, this celebration will be a once in a century experience!

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Annual Wine Auction - 2022-06-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Annual Wine Auction - 2022-06-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Annual Wine Auction - 2022-06-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Annual Wine Auction - 2022-06-11 18:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

May 24, 2022

Wednesday

May 25, 2022

Thursday

May 26, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix