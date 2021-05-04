Anthony McGill & Pacifica% Award-winning Pacifica performs with clarinetist Anthony McGill, the first Black principal player of the New York Philharmonic. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Five-concert premium pass $184. tuesdaymusical.org
to
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
