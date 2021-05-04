Anthony McGill & Pacifica

to

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Anthony McGill & Pacifica% Award-winning Pacifica performs with clarinetist Anthony McGill, the first Black principal player of the New York Philharmonic. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Five-concert premium pass $184. tuesdaymusical.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
to
Google Calendar - Anthony McGill & Pacifica - 2021-05-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anthony McGill & Pacifica - 2021-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anthony McGill & Pacifica - 2021-05-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anthony McGill & Pacifica - 2021-05-04 19:30:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail