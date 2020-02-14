Anti-Valentine's Day Party

We’re “swiping left” on bad pick-up lines, candy hearts, and gas station flowers. Whether your cup runneth over or your love mug's half empty, join us in our Tasting Room as we tell Cupid to buzz off during an indulgent Anti-Valentine’s Day celebration. Singles, couples, and the hopelessly unromantic are all welcome.

Each $45 ticket includes:

• 2 drink tickets (just for you)

• “Eat your heart out” hors d’oeuvres stations

• Photo booth with unlimited prints

• Tarot Card Readers

• Create your own cupcake station - feat. Sweet! Mobile Cupcakery & Ohio City Cupcake Shop

• Create your own love note post card (to be mailed to YOU at a later date!)