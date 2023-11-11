Apex Dermatology Towpath Freedom 5k

Summit Lake 380 W. Crosier Street, Akron, Ohio

Show your support for our United States veterans and the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail at the 12th annual Apex Dermatology Towpath Freedom 5k on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The race will take place at Summit Lake Park. Same-day registration and packet pick-up will take place at 8:00 a.m. The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony and playing of the National Anthem in honor of Veterans Day, and pins will be presented to those who have served. The race will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m.

The pre-registration cost is $40 and closes on Friday, November 10 and same-day registration will be $45. All runners who register before October 27 will be guaranteed a commemorative race T-shirt. The first 35 veterans to register will receive complimentary registration.

The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is a non-profit organization and recognized leader across the region, developing the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail and connector trails in Summit, Stark, and Tuscarawas Counties, while leveraging resources and stimulating community and economic development.

330-374-5657
