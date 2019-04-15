Apollo’s Fire: Bach B Minor Mass & Mini Festival

Saint Paul's Episcopal Church 1361 W. Market St, Akron, Ohio

Never before heard on period instruments in Northeast Ohio, Bach’s magnificent Mass features a large and colorful orchestra, including several unusual instruments. Conductor Jeannette Sorrell and her choir and orchestra are internationally respected for compelling performances of Bach’s sacred works. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $29-$75. apollosfire.org

Saint Paul's Episcopal Church 1361 W. Market St, Akron, Ohio
