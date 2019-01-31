Apollo’s Fire presents Biber’s Mystery Sonatas Chamber Concert

They are called the joyful mysteries, the luminous, the sorrowful and the glorious. From the Annunciation through the Crucifixion and the triumphal Resurrection — these are the mysteries of the Catholic Rosary. Join four violinist angels as they journey through the mysteries, each using a different and special tuning of the violin. With theorboes, cello and organ, this is an evening of gorgeous virtuosity. First United Methodist Church, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org