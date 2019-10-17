Apollo’s Fire: Echoes of Venice

Around 1600, the stones of St. Mark’s Cathedral in Venice echoed as composers placed groups of brass instruments, strings, lutes and singers in different parts of the church. Apollo’s Fire brass players take the spotlight in the stunning music of Gabrieli, Monteverdi, Praetorius and Schütz. The Bath Church, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$72. apollosfire.org