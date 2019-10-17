Around 1600, the stones of St. Mark’s Cathedral in Venice echoed as composers placed groups of brass instruments, strings, lutes and singers in different parts of the church. Apollo’s Fire brass players take the spotlight in the stunning music of Gabrieli, Monteverdi, Praetorius and Schütz. The Bath Church, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$72. apollosfire.org
Apollo’s Fire: Echoes of Venice
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=2
The Bath Church UCC 3980 W Bath Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
Thursday
-
-
Friday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Saturday
-
-
-
-
Sunday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Monday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tuesday
-
-
-
-
Wednesday
-
-
-
-
