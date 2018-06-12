After last summer’s “Mediterranean Roots” program raised the rafters, it returns in a fresh, new version. Soulful singers Amanda Powell and Brian Kay celebrate the common ties of Spanish, Italian, Greek and Arabic cultures, along with a colorful ensemble of plucked instruments, recorder, strings, hammered dulcimer and exotic percussion. Bath Church: United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit apollosfire.org.
Apollo’s Fire presents Countryside Concerts: “Tarantella”
The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesWater Ski Show (FREE)
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs This & ThatCanton Greek Fest
-
-
Health & WellnessThe Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatHistory of the Nature Realm
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatKids’ Fishing
-
Theater & DanceInto The Woods, Weathervane Playhouse
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesKids on the Farm Day Camp
-
Saturday
-
Business & CareerWordCamp Kent
-
-
Charity & FundraisersTorchbearers AkRun & Crawl: Brunch
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatA Kinderealm Nature Event
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Outdoor ActivitiesSow and Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale
-
Sunday
-
Vintage Days at Stan HywetVintage Days at Stan Hywet
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330ORMACO presents Homerville All String Band
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Outdoor ActivitiesSow and Grow Farm Festival and Plant Sale
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Sow and Grow Farm Festival This & ThatSow and Grow Farm Festival & Plant Sale
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Summer Concerts in the Park Series This & ThatSummer Concerts in the Park Series
-
-
Theater & DanceInto The Woods, Weathervane Playhouse
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Summer Concerts in the Park Series This & ThatSummer Concerts in the Park Series
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesMusic by the Lake
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Poison: “Nothin’ But a Good Time” Tour with Special Guest Cheap Trick
Wednesday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Adventure Day Camp
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Summer Concerts in the Park Series This & ThatSummer Concerts in the Park Series
-