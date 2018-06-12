Apollo’s Fire presents Countryside Concerts: “Tarantella”

The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

After last summer’s “Mediterranean Roots” program raised the rafters, it returns in a fresh, new version. Soulful singers Amanda Powell and Brian Kay celebrate the common ties of Spanish, Italian, Greek and Arabic cultures, along with a colorful ensemble of plucked instruments, recorder, strings, hammered dulcimer and exotic percussion. Bath Church: United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit apollosfire.org.

The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
