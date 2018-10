× Expand Roger Mastroianni Apollo's Fire, Jeanette Sorrell. Photo by Roger Mastroianni

Enjoy this rare chance to hear Mozart’s symphonic splendor with the sparkling clarity of period instruments. From the lighthearted overture and the stormy “Symphony No. 40” to the exhilarating “Ballet Music,” 35 virtuoso musicians bring the signature energy and passion of Apollo’s Fire to these classical masterpieces. First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$72. apollosfire.org