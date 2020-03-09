3/9 Apollo’s Fire presents O Jerusalem! Crossroads of Three Faiths% Premiered last year to sold-out crowds, Jeannette Sorrell’s evocation of old Jerusalem blends music and poetry from the Jewish, Christian, Arab and Armenian quarters of the Old City. Selections from Monteverdi’s great Vespers of 1610 echo the rapturous singing of the Jewish cantors in the temples. Medieval harp and exotic percussion blend with Arabic love songs and Sephardic ballads. Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org