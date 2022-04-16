THE APRIL FOOL--A FORMAL MASQUERADE

to

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Join us for a night of ton of fun and help us Celebrate Aaron James, one of our Favorite Artists, Birthday Celebration!

Tickets -- $10 for the show only. $30 include food and Tshirt!!

Doors open at 6pm. Show is art 8pm.

Info

