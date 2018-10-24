Arc Iris Album Release Show at Rialto Theatre

This fall, Arc Iris releases Icon of Ego, its third groundbreaking album, as a trio that packs the heft of a far bigger band with fully realized sonic and visual intensity. Overcoming rebuffs and rejections, Arc Iris has become an unstoppable force out of necessity. On Icon of Ego, they deliver heavily and ask nothing in return. The Rialto Theatre, 1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. 7:30-11 p.m. $12. therialtotheatre.com.