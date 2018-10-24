This fall, Arc Iris releases Icon of Ego, its third groundbreaking album, as a trio that packs the heft of a far bigger band with fully realized sonic and visual intensity. Overcoming rebuffs and rejections, Arc Iris has become an unstoppable force out of necessity. On Icon of Ego, they deliver heavily and ask nothing in return. The Rialto Theatre, 1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. 7:30-11 p.m. $12. therialtotheatre.com.
Arc Iris Album Release Show at Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Monday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Sanctuary & Resort Exhibition
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmYSU McDonough Museum of Art: New Immigrant and Refugee Visions, Short Films
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
Thursday
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Artworks Fall Classes
-
Friday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesPumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Theater & Dance This & That“Treasure Island:” An Adventure with Music
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Seagull
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Theater & DanceSweat
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor ActivitiesOne of A Kind Pet Rescue Chase Your Tail 5k Run/Walk
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesHarvest Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsArt Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsArt Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic
-