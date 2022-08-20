The City of Green and the Green Arts Council come together this summer to host art-A-palooza! A yearly fine arts event held at Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road, at the front pond. This year, art-A-palooza is on August 20 and runs from 10 am to 5 pm. This free event features over 60 regional artists, local food vendors, live music, and children’s activities.