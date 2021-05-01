Experience balance as you walk through the art, colors & aromas of spring during Art in Bloom at Beech Creek Gardens! We're bringing the theme of “balance” to this year's outdoor spring flower and art exhibit. Easily practice social distancing while exploring our gardens and trails as you discover unique artwork created by local artists, schools, and organizations showing their interpretation of balance. Each inspiring work of art is nestled among beautiful spring flowers blooming with color and fragrance. Plus, enjoy lots of interactive activities and engaging art exhibits for all ages! Come get outside and enjoy the fresh spring air with the whole family while also helping to support education and preservation of the environment. Art in Bloom is May 1, 2021 through June 6, 2021, Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 12-5 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. General admission is $8 per person for ages 3 & older. Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.