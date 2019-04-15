This annual Spring Flower & Art Exhibit features various movements of the arts nestled in with beautiful flowers and plants resulting in a “horticultural art gallery” of color and fragrance. Explore our gardens and trails as you discover unique artwork highlighting many northeast Ohio artists. While visiting, enjoy creating your own art project in the hands-on, make & take art studio. This is a fantastic event for the whole family! Come stroll through the gardens and be inspired! April 15, 2019 through May 26, 2019, Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 12-5 pm, at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. General admission is $7 per person. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.
Art in Bloom
Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601
