6/15-6/17 Art Blooms 2018: Akron Flower Show

Inspired by the revitalization of Akron, this show exhibits outstanding horticulture, conservation, photography and floral interpretations of fine art. A conservation exhibition about Akron Waterways Renewed educates about the city’s multiyear, billion-dollar water quality improvement project. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $8-$10. akronartmuseum.org