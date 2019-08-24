Join us for the 39th Annual Art on the Green on August 24 and 25, 2019, Saturday 10 to 5 and Sunday from 11 to 5. This show and sale is h istorically held the weekend before Labor Day, rain or shine! Over 100 fine artists & fine craftsmen/women from around the country will showcase their original work including oil paintings, watercolors, fine jewelry, pottery, glass, photography, fiber art, garden art, drawings, wood carvings and so much more. Enjoy the show and grab a bite to eat at the food court or visit the local businesses and restaurants too! This free, juried art show is sponsored by the Hudson Society of Artists. www.hudsonsocietyofartists.com
Art on the Green, Hudson, Ohio
City of Hudson Akron, Ohio 44236
