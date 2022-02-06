"The Art & History of Black Hair: Through the Eyes of the 21st-Century African American Child" is on view in the Fred F. Silk Community Room from February 6 through March 23, 2022. Join us for the exhibition reception at the Museum from 2:00–4:00 pm! This exhibition features photography by Stark, Summit, and Portage county students. Sponsored by the Kent Area Ohio Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.