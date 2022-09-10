Take in live music, art booths, a kids area and more at this annual art festival. Fred Fuller Park, 497 Middlebury Road, Kent. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. kentparksandrec.com/art-in-the-park
Art in the Park
to
Fred Fuller Park 497 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio
Fred Fuller Park 497 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
