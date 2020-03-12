Art of Recovery

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

The power of artistic expression and its role in recovery from mental illness will be spotlighted at Community Support Services' fifth annual Art of Recovery. The event will feature more than 50 original artworks that were created by clients in CSS' Expressive Arts Therapy program. All art is professionally framed and available via auction. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will go directly to the artists, while 25% will be reinvested into the Expressive Arts Therapy program. The Summit 91.3 will provide entertainment via its Rock and Recovery program, and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. The honorary chair is Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer. The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 12 at E.J. Thomas Hall, Goodrich Lobby, in Akron. Tickets are $45 to $125. For info and tickets, visit www.cssbh.org/art-of-recovery.

Ej Thomas Hall
View Map
3309969141
