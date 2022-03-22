Art of Recovery showcases the artistic creations of CSS clients, many of whom are participants in CSS’ Expressive Arts Therapy program. In addition to highlighting the artists, Art of Recovery helps to educate the public about mental illness. Attendees will have the chance to bid on more than 50 original works of art, enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, speak with the artists, and learn more about CSS’s art therapy program.

The Art of Recovery auction will kick off prior to the live event, with bidding starting at 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, at https://bidpal.net/artofrecovery2022. The auction will wrap up at the end of the live event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. March 22 at Akron Art Museum. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will go directly to the artists, while 25% will be reinvested into the Expressive Arts Therapy program.