Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic

to Google Calendar - Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic - 2018-10-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic - 2018-10-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic - 2018-10-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic - 2018-10-14 14:00:00

Hudson Fine Art 160 N. Main St 160 N. Main St, Akron, Ohio 44236

Join award wining artist, Chuck Kovacic as he takes Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co.and their guests on a painting adventure of rural China. He'll be highlighting the resilient "boat people" of Kaipang, the historic river town of Chikan and the imposing Diaolou's(watchtowers) guarding their surrounding villages. These unique sites provided subject matter for Chuck and some of the finest plein air painters at work today such as Joe Paquet, Brian Mark Taylor, Mian Situ, Kevin McPherson,and Calvin Lange.  Many of these artists' regularly appear at art conferences and plein air programs around the world and are frequently featured in the pages of Plein Air, Artist and Southwest magazines. Call the gallery to reserve your seat.

Info
Hudson Fine Art 160 N. Main St 160 N. Main St, Akron, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Hudson Events
3306502800
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic - 2018-10-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic - 2018-10-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic - 2018-10-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic - 2018-10-14 14:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

    -

    Gorge Metro Park

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail