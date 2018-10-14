Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic

Join award wining artist, Chuck Kovacic as he takes Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co.and their guests on a painting adventure of rural China. He'll be highlighting the resilient "boat people" of Kaipang, the historic river town of Chikan and the imposing Diaolou's(watchtowers) guarding their surrounding villages. These unique sites provided subject matter for Chuck and some of the finest plein air painters at work today such as Joe Paquet, Brian Mark Taylor, Mian Situ, Kevin McPherson,and Calvin Lange. Many of these artists' regularly appear at art conferences and plein air programs around the world and are frequently featured in the pages of Plein Air, Artist and Southwest magazines. Call the gallery to reserve your seat.